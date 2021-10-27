Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey announced Wednesday that he will enter his name into the transfer portal and begin "exploring other opportunities."

Bailey, a former four-star prospect from Georgia, started three games as a freshman in 2020.

But then coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired in January and his replacement, Josh Heupel, welcomed in transfer quarterbacks Joe Milton III from Michigan and Hendon Hooker from Virginia Tech

Milton began the season as the starter before Hooker ascended to the role.

Bailey, meanwhile, has appeared in only one game, completing 3 of 7 passes for 16 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

He registered his first career rushing touchdown, a 4-yard run, in his lone appearance, against Tennessee Tech.