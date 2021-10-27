The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.

Orgeron added that a previously scheduled scrimmage on Thursday won't be able to take place either.

LSU, which has the week off before traveling to play No. 4 Alabama on Nov. 6, fell to 4-4 after a loss to Ole Miss last weekend.

Two weeks ago, LSU and Orgeron agreed to part ways at the end of the season.

Orgeron, who will receive all of the $16.9 million left on his contract, said he wanted to "finish out" the job rather than walk away before the season was over.

But much of the team Orgeron thought he'd have this season has been sidelined by injuries.

Quarterback Myles Brennan, who was in a battle with Max Johnson in the spring to become the starter, broke his arm before preseason camp.

Among the injuries since then are offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, safety Major Burns, defensive ends Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony, and All-American cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks.

Kayshon Boutte, who at one point was tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the FBS, was lost with a season-ending injury as well.

John Emery, who was projected to share starting duties at running back, was sidelined because of eligibility concerns and is not expected to play this season, either.

LSU has four regular-season games remaining.

Orgeron has said that he would stay on to coach the bowl game, should LSU earn the opportunity and accept the invitation.