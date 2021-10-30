The Thinking Out Loud crew breaks down how the supposed demise of the defending national champions has been greatly exaggerated. (2:04)

It's Halloween weekend and Week 9 in college football. What does that mean? Well, hopefully it means loads of trick plays and treats everywhere we look. We've got plenty of candy hot takes already, starting with Mike Leach's total disdain for candy corn, but we're waiting to see what comes out of Michigan-Michigan State, Penn State-Ohio State and so much more.

Game of the moment: No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State (noon ET on Fox)

The round robin of the Big Ten East's primary contenders has finally begun. Granted, Penn State-Ohio State has lost some luster with the Nittany Lions' back-to-back losses, but the stakes in East Lansing are as big as they've ever been for the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry.

We might finally learn what happens when Michigan has to pass.

Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines found they suddenly had a lot to fix this past offseason. The offense had averaged just 18 points per game in four losses and was mostly starting over at quarterback. The defense had allowed 35 points per game, and Harbaugh decided to replace legendary coordinator Don Brown with a fresh face: former Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike Macdonald. Read more from Bill Connelly's Week 9 preview (ESPN+).

Trick-or-Treat

A gourd-geous display from San Jose State.

Virginia receivers coach Marques Hagans and family win Halloween.

In West Philadelphia born and raised.... pic.twitter.com/1RyYvBJq8v — Marques Hagans (@coachmhagans) October 29, 2021

Please. Do not give Mike Leach any candy corn, ever.

In case you wanted to know what treats to hand out in the ACC, well, here you go.

We interviewed every ACC coach and here is the definitive list of each coaches favorite Halloween candy: pic.twitter.com/uPV3Yhfd3U — Tuffy Talk (@TuffyTalkNow) October 28, 2021

And it's all treats for Nick Saban for his birthday.

Mascot check-in

Someone tell us more about the Pirate. We need to know everything possible.

THIS is how you make an entrance ⚔️ @ECUPiratesFB pic.twitter.com/XwOtEZOGni — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 28, 2021

Poking some healthy fun at each other before Penn State-Ohio State.

🔍 STILL searching:

"the Big House - Columbus" 😜 pic.twitter.com/qzCeuFuSY3 — Brutus Buckeye 🌰 (@Brutus_Buckeye) October 28, 2021

Best threads

Michigan State is going all green against Michigan.

𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉 pic.twitter.com/SqPMtvFDp5 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 28, 2021

Penn State has some cool new kicks courtesy of the one and only Saquon Barkley.