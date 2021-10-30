Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will miss his second consecutive game Saturday against rival Mississippi Valley State, the team confirmed to ESPN on Friday night.

Sanders did not coach last week against Bethune-Cookman, tweeting that his doctors advised him not to work the game as he recovers from a recent foot surgery. Running backs coach Gary Harrell, who stepped in for Sanders last week, once again will handle the head-coaching duties against Mississippi Valley State.

"Whether Coach Prime is on the field or not, his presence is always felt," Jackson State's division of athletics said in a statement. "Under continued orders from his doctors, [Sanders] will not be on the sidelines this Saturday and Coach Harrell will lead the Tigers at Mississippi Valley State. We look forward to [Sanders'] return to the sidelines."

Football Scoop reported earlier Friday that Sanders, 54, was unlikely to coach this weekend and has been dealing with an unspecified illness as well. Jackson State did not confirm the specific reason for Sanders' absence.

Jackson State has won four consecutive games and ranks No. 20 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and No. 16 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Sanders, a Pro and College Hall of Fame cornerback, is in his second season at Jackson State and boasts a 10-4 overall record.