Michigan running backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum catch up with Desmond Howard to discuss their effectiveness for the Wolverines. (2:56)

Rivals Michigan and Michigan State meet Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan. It's Week 9's top matchup. College GameDay is there.

The No. 6 Wolverines face the No. 8 Spartans, and it's the seventh time since 2000 that these football teams have met while both are ranked. In the previous six such matchups, according to ESPN Stats & Information data, the winner has gone on to a share of the Big Ten title or a spot in the conference title game. Only Michigan, in 2018, didn't at least play for the Big Ten crown.

For the Wolverines to win, Jim Harbaugh's team will have to overcome a big trend. Michigan is just 2-8 under Harbaugh against ranked teams on the road and is 0-5 against AP top-10 teams.

This is one of two premier games in the Big Ten between ranked opponents. No. 20 Penn State faces No. 5 Ohio State (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC). Elsewhere, No. 1 Georgia faces rival Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, No. 2 Cincinnati travels to Tulane, No. 4 Oklahoma hosts Texas Tech and No. 7 Oregon hosts Colorado.

Here are the best signs from College GameDay's stop in East Lansing:

