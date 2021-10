Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett broke Dan Marino's school record for career touchdowns responsible for against Miami on Saturday.

With his second touchdown pass of the day, Pickett passed Marino, who set the career mark of 82 between 1979-82.

Pickett returned to Pitt for his fifth season and has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate as one of the best passers in the country.

Going into the game Saturday, Pickett ranked No. 9 in the country in passing yards with 2,236 yards.