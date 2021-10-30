Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler is ejected from the game vs. Buffalo after picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. (0:29)

Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler, who also calls the plays for the Falcons, was ejected in the third quarter of Saturday's game against Buffalo after two unsportsmanlike penalties on back-to-back drives.

Bowling Green associate head coach Steve Morrison, who also coaches the linebackers, took over the head coaching duties on the field. Offensive coordinator and running backs coach Terry Malone has assumed play-calling duties from the booth, according to a school spokesman.

Bowling Green, which is 0-4 in the Mid-American Conference, had a 28-23 lead over Buffalo when Loeffler was ejected.

The first penalty was called on Loeffler in the middle of a defensive drive, and the second occurred during a timeout after a Buffalo touchdown.