The Spartans are keeping the Paul Bunyan trophy in East Lansing -- and the Sparty faithful have Kenneth Walker III to thank for that.

No. 8 Michigan State defeated its bitter rival, Michigan, 37-33 on Saturday, in an action-packed affair. The Spartans stormed back from a 16-point deficit in the second half to secure the upset victory, and they can thank their star running back for carrying them.

Walker III almost single-handedly beat the Wolverines, scoring all five of the Spartans' touchdowns in a matchup of undefeated teams. That is the most rushing touchdowns ever scored against Michigan in a game, according to ESPN Stats and Information. He joins Javon Ringer (2008) and Blake Ezor (1989) as the only Spartan players to score five rushing touchdowns in a single game.

In Saturday's matchup against No. 6 Michigan (7-1), Walker III ran for 197 yards, averaging a whopping 8.5 yards per carry. His incredible performance is only the latest in what has been a sensational 2021 season for him and Michigan State (8-0). His 14 rush touchdowns are tied with Ringer for the most through the team's first eight games.

The effort against Michigan also put him in the conversation for the Heisman trophy. Carrying your team to victory against an AP top-10 opponent -- that just so happens to be your bitter rival -- makes for a compelling case on top of what he's already done this year.

After Walker III ran all over the Wolverines Saturday afternoon, social media reacted accordingly. Some even started his Heisman campaign for him.

The real Heisman trophy leading candidate stood up today! MSU's Kenneth Walker III had 5 touchdowns and 197 yards against the #6 ranked team in the nation! @Kenneth_Walker9 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 30, 2021

Kenneth Walker III. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 30, 2021

Kenneth Walker . The End 🏆 — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) October 30, 2021

Pain.... Tucker a great coach, Walker is Real — Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) October 30, 2021

EVERYBODY SAY IT "#K9ForHeisman" — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 30, 2021