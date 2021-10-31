Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a potential NFL first-round pick and Heisman Trophy contender, had to be helped off the field during the first half of Saturday night's game against Auburn.

Corral appeared to suffer an ankle injury and was later taken to the locker room. ESPN's Molly McGrath reported Corral's status as questionable, but Corral quickly returned to the sideline with trainers, and re-entered the game with nine minutes before halftime.

A junior from California, Corral is one of the most dynamic players in the SEC. He has thrown 15 touchdowns and one interception. He's also run for eight touchdowns.

The Rebels were trailing the Tigers, 14-3, at the time. Luke Altmyer took over at quarterback for coach Lane Kiffin's offense. A freshman, Altmyer has appeared in three games this season.

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. lists Corral as his second highest-rated quarterback and the No. 20 prospect overall.