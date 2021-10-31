Drake London catches the touchdown, but seems to hurt his leg on the play. (0:34)

USC star wide receiver Drake London suffered an apparent right leg injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Arizona at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

London caught a pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart near the end zone and was hit by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line for a 6-yard touchdown that put the Trojans up 28-7. London stayed down and held his right leg. The leg was put in an air cast before he was carted off the field.

London, a junior, has been USC's best player this season and one of the top wide receivers in the country. He ranks second in the nation in total receiving yards and yards per game and has scored seven touchdowns this season as well as made several highlight grabs.

Coming into the game, London was expected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper had London ranked as his No. 4 overall prospect and the top-rated receiver in his latest Big Board for the 2022 draft.

Earlier this week, London expressed his desire to play in a bowl game this season if USC (3-4) were to qualify.

London arrived at USC in 2019 as a two-sport athlete playing both basketball and football. Last December, he made the decision to focus on football. He has totaled more than 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his three seasons as a Trojan.