Week 9 in college football fell on Halloween weekend and was appropriately filled with tricks and treats.

The No.1 Georgia Bulldogs kept their perfect record intact by steamrolling the Florida Gators. No. 8 Michigan State also maintained an unblemished record by defeating No. 6 Michigan with an electric performance by Kenneth Walker III.

And Mississippi State head coach/Halloween candy expert Mike Leach still hates candy corn.

Beware: Depending on who you were rooting for, this week's top trolls may haunt you.

Heading into the matchup, Michigan's defense allowed three rushing touchdowns all season.

Michigan State's Walker rushed for five touchdowns to ensure that the Paul Bunyan trophy stays put in East Lansing, Michigan, after Sparty's win.

"Overall, I don't feel like it's a Heisman moment, but I feel like it was just a great team win," said Michigan State's star running back.

Despite his humility, social media was buzzing with praise after the game.

Current Tennessee Titans, and former Michigan, offensive lineman Taylor Lewan did not express that same quality. Lewan was all-in on his Wolverines, but the Spartans offered up some advice via Twitter after the loss.

The Badgers cruised to a victory with a decisive win over the Hawkeyes. It's the Badgers' second straight win over a ranked team after defeating then-No. 25 Purdue last week.

Naturally, Badgers social sent a Halloween-themed message to the Big Ten West.

Wisconsin 27, #9 Iowa 7



That ain't no bull#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/5YOv2nYqF3 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 30, 2021

The Longhorns suffered yet another second-half collapse and fell to a familiar foe in the Baylor Bears.

Baylor was equipped with a festive posting of the game's final score.

Miami has made a habit of spoiling the hopes of ranked teams. The Hurricanes, who beat No. 18 NC State last week, have now beaten ranked conference opponents in back-to-back weeks.

Miami's social team made sure that everyone is aware.