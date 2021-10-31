UTSA announced a long-term extension for coach Jeff Traylor on Sunday, signing him to a $28 million deal that runs through 2031.

Traylor, 53, is 15-5 in two seasons at UTSA, including an 8-0 start and a No. 16 ranking this season, already matching the program record for wins in a season and reaching its first AP poll ranking. Traylor is considered a rising star and was a top candidate for the Texas Tech job that opened recently when Matt Wells was fired.

His original contract began at $800,000 a year plus incentives. This new deal will average $2.8 million annually plus potential bonuses, and UTSA says it will increase the salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff.

Traylor, the third coach in UTSA's 10-year football history, said in a statement that UTSA leaders were proactive before the season about discussing an extension.

"My staff and I are thrilled about what the future holds for this program," Traylor said. "I say this all the time, but this game is about the players and they are the reason we are in this profession to begin with. This is exactly why we have chosen to make this announcement today. We should all be talking about what they have accomplished this season, they are making history every week."

Traylor was an assistant under Chad Morris at SMU and Arkansas before arriving in San Antonio, and also served as an assistant at Texas under Charlie Strong. But he was well-known in Texas as a high school coach where he served 15 years in his hometown of Gilmer in East Texas, going 175-26 with three state titles and two runner-up finishes.