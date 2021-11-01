The Miami Hurricanes football team was issued a public reprimand for violating an NCAA rule concerning in-game communication devices, the ACC announced Monday.

In addition, Miami will have a 20% reduction in communication devices it can use against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

A Miami spokesperson said the school had no comment.

Miami violated NCAA Football Playing Rule 1-4-12, relating to coaches' phones, headsets and communication devices. It is unclear when the violation happened.

According to the rule, teams must exchange a headset sheet, which lists who will be on the permitted devices, and a credential list, which says who will use each of the 60 team credentials permitted within the team area. Schools are limited to 23 communication devices, both two-way and for listen only. The coach and athletic director must sign off on both sheets at least 90 minutes before kickoff.