College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk, a franchise-based moving company, added to its name, image and likeness involvement Tuesday by signing 60 San Diego State football players to an NIL deal.

The company first signed Miami quarterback D'Eriq King to a promotional deal in July and has worked with other athletes.

The moving company used the NOCAP Sports platform to broker the deal that is believed to be one of the largest in terms of the number of players offered a sponsorship deal at one time.

Co-founder Omar Soliman said it has only been natural for College H.U.N.K.S. to get involved in the space because it uses college students as employees and targets a similar demographic to those interested in sports.

The company had mainly brokered NIL deals on the East Coast before now.

"I was super pumped, they were excited about it. I think us being so visible in the NIL space and our brand being more and more iconic, plus the fact that our company name is College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk, is the reason they were excited to be part of it," Soliman said.

With this particular deal, 60 San Diego State players opted in and will split $15,000 up front. Each student-athlete will then have the opportunity to make commissions on referrals for clients and employees throughout the length of the contract, which spans through the 2021-22 school year.

This deal signifies a blueprint for how the company wants to approach NIL deals in the future as well, as Soliman is hoping to bring in a more diverse roster of student-athletes.

"Our goal is to have at least one brand ambassador for every franchise market that we're in. We want to do more with female student-athletes and female teams," Soliman said. "We're also really excited about the HBCU space as well. So, we're looking to do something with Howard University in November with the Howard University basketball team. It's a perfect fit, it fits with our culture."