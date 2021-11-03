Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, oh my: A look at each stop on Arch Manning's fall recruiting tour

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper, grandson of Archie and nephew of Eli and Peyton, took a look beyond high school with his fall recruiting tour.
As the next prospect from the first family of football, Arch is the No. 2-ranked recruit overall and the top quarterback in the 2023 class. He has already received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and others.
He credits his high school and hometown in keeping him grounded throughout the recruiting process.
"I think I am a regular guy on the team," Arch told ESPN's Mark Schlabach recently. "I think Newman and New Orleans do a good job with that. I'm just a regular student and high school football player. I think outside of New Orleans, they try to hype it up, but I don't really think much about the whole Manning deal. I'm just trying to enjoy high school."
Georgia, Sept. 18
The first stop on Manning's fall tour was in Athens, Georgia, and Bulldogs fans weren't modest about aiding in recruiting efforts.
As if the No.1 team in the nation needed another selling point, Adonai Mitchell caught a touchdown pass right in front of him.
Alabama, Oct. 2
In a radio interview with WNSP-FM 105.5, the Manning patriarch clarified that the visit's timing was a coincidence.
"It wasn't intentional for it to be the Ole Miss game to visit Alabama," Archie said. "It was just the weekend his family could get over there."
The mascot off the top rope 😂 @UA_Big_Al pic.twitter.com/XTEHib7VZI— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 3, 2021
Ahead of the game, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made comments that he has since apologized for, but Alabama mascot "Big Al" was sure to savor the moment.
Texas, Oct. 16
The Longhorns lost to then-undefeated and the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Arch's return to Austin.
He had an unofficial visit to Texas over the summer, when head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning.
"Even if I never get to coach this kid, the fact that I got to work with him today was phenomenal and makes it all worth it," Sarkisian said.
Ole Miss, Oct. 23
Arch's visit to Oxford occurred during the Rebels' "Eli Manning Day" as the former quarterback had his jersey retired at halftime of their 31-17 victory over LSU.
"We just love the Mannings," said Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who arrived wearing a No. 10 New York Giants jersey before swapping for a white sweatshirt that read "Manning 10."
This atmosphere was 𝘂𝗻𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹. pic.twitter.com/BqkLCq9Pw6— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 25, 2021
Both end zones in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium were painted "MANNING" to celebrate the occasion.
Clemson, Oct. 30
Arch's performance at Clemson's camp drew attention over the summer. In his return to Death Valley, he was in attendance for a wild ending to the Tigers' 30-20 win over the Florida State Seminoles.
Arch remained impartial throughout his eventful slate of tours.
"I'm still wide open," he said. "I'm just enjoying the process. It's cool to get to go visit some of the best schools in the country."
Isidore Newman's final game of the regular season is on Friday as Manning and Co. are set to face South Plaquemines.