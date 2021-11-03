Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, oh my: A look at each stop on Arch Manning's fall recruiting tour

AD Mitchell hauls in the touchdown and walks right over to Arch Manning to celebrate. (0:19)

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper, grandson of Archie and nephew of Eli and Peyton, took a look beyond high school with his fall recruiting tour.

As the next prospect from the first family of football, Arch is the No. 2-ranked recruit overall and the top quarterback in the 2023 class. He has already received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and others.

He credits his high school and hometown in keeping him grounded throughout the recruiting process.

"I think I am a regular guy on the team," Arch told ESPN's Mark Schlabach recently. "I think Newman and New Orleans do a good job with that. I'm just a regular student and high school football player. I think outside of New Orleans, they try to hype it up, but I don't really think much about the whole Manning deal. I'm just trying to enjoy high school."

Georgia, Sept. 18

The first stop on Manning's fall tour was in Athens, Georgia, and Bulldogs fans weren't modest about aiding in recruiting efforts.

Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for 2023 quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

As if the No.1 team in the nation needed another selling point, Adonai Mitchell caught a touchdown pass right in front of him.

Alabama, Oct. 2