Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has agreed to a new seven-year contract that will keep him with the Golden Gophers through the 2028 season, it was announced Wednesday.

The agreement between the university and Fleck, who is eight games into his fifth season as the Gophers' head coach, is pending approval from the board of regents.

"This is home," Fleck said in a statement. "Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota. From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program. Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota."

Fleck, who was hired at Minnesota in January 2017, is ranked sixth in total wins (32) for the Gophers. He guided Minnesota to an 11-win season in 2019, and he has had eight of his players selected in the NFL draft.

"P.J. and Heather [Fleck's wife] continue to do everything the right way," athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. "He continues to build a program that fans can take great pride in, and his student-athletes compete at a high level academically, athletically and socially. He is a tremendous recruiter and has elevated the stature of our program by an immeasurable amount."