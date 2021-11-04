Akron fired coach Tom Arth on Thursday, a day after the Zips fell to 2-7 on the season.

Arth went just 3-24 in two-plus seasons at the school. Associate head coach and inside linebackers coach Oscar Rodriguez will serve as interim coach for the final three games.

A star quarterback for John Carroll University who played in the NFL, World League and Arena League, Arth came to Akron following head-coaching stints with both Division III John Carroll and FCS Chattanooga. He nearly left Akron in January to join the Los Angeles Chargers' coaching staff as an assistant before opting to stay.

"We appreciate Coach Tom Arth's work on behalf of our student-athletes and coaches and we wish him well moving forward," athletic director Charles Guthrie said in a prepared statement. Guthrie did not hire Arth.

Arth replaced Terry Bowden, who went 35-52 at the school and reached two bowl games. Arth went just 2-17 in Mid-American Conference play. Akron has lost three straight, including a 31-25 defeat Wednesday against defending league champion Ball State.