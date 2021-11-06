Go all-access with the Cincinnati Bearcats to check out what makes their program so special. (3:39)

Behind the scenes of Cincinnati's week leading up to Tulsa (3:39)

It's Week 10, yes, Week 10 already. And we had our first batch of College Football Playoff rankings released this week, and the rankings sure did spice things up.

So what's on the line this weekend? Well, Cincinnati will certainly want to go all out against Tulsa to leave no room for doubt, especially with College GameDay on hand. Speaking of, check out the best signs from GameDay here.

And is the Big Ten on upset alert? We'll find out soon enough.

Come back here throughout the day for the latest results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.

Game of the moment: No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska (noon ET, Fox)

The focus headed into this game is not on the team trying to get into the College Football Playoff. Rather, it seems as if the "Scott Frost Watch" has been renewed once again in Nebraska now that the Huskers are on a three-game slide and must win out to clinch bowl eligibility.

The chances that happens remain remote, especially with the No. 5 Buckeyes coming to town. The question is whether athletic director Trev Alberts has seen enough progress to grant Frost another year. Frost believes he deserves that, saying earlier this week during his weekly news conference: "We're close. I don't want to overstep here, but I'm really excited about the rest of this year, I'm really excited about next year. I hope we get it. I think we should. With the young guys we've got coming back and the 'opp' to get a few more pieces to add to that, I think this thing could be really good." Read our Week 10 preview here.

It's all fun and games

Ole Miss really wants to ignite a fire, and no, it doesn't need any extinguisher to put out its flames.

Cincinnati made its way on "Good Morning America," and it looked like a great time ahead of College GameDay's visit.

Hey, we know where that is! https://t.co/ZAGEYM9fQV — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) November 5, 2021

A little bit of humor goes a long way, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson seems like a must follow on Instagram if he's going to be posting memes like this.

Mascot check-in

Wyoming and Colorado State are ready for battle. Winner takes the boot!

The stare down.



☝️more sleep until the Border kicks off from 7️⃣2️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/vP5w7McXm5 — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) November 6, 2021

Friday at the Border.



Saturday we play For The Boot. pic.twitter.com/3cOZtqiXDa — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) November 5, 2021

Oregon and Washington are playing each other this weekend, and the Oregon Duck has been handing out quite a few blows to Harry the Husky.

when he looks like a dog and walks on two feet 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 5, 2021

.@HarryTheHusky has to eat his food off of the floor because he didn't get a bowl last year — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 5, 2021

Latest threads

Minnesota is pulling out some show-stopping uniforms this weekend.

Arizona State will be drenched in this eye-catching gold.

And the Bearcats are looking sharp for homecoming.

More must-see

This is why you don't give up on a play too fast.

Alfonzo Graham took a broken play and hit the end zone anyway⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/grjWa7CPE4 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 5, 2021

Remember the name: Kalil Pimpleton. He had three receptions for 103 yards and a TD and two punt returns for TDs (70 and 97 yards) in the first half of Central Michigan's game against Eastern Michigan.