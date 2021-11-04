Georgia has indefinitely suspended starting linebacker Adam Anderson, who has been accused of raping a woman, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Anderson, a senior from Rome, Georgia, has not been arrested and denied the allegation through his attorney.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report, a 21-year-old woman told police that she went to a house in Athens, Georgia, between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday. After having drinks, the woman said, she woke up while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her. She told police the sex was not consensual, according to the report.

She reported the incident to police later that day. Anderson played in Georgia's 34-7 victory over Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

"The investigation is still ongoing," Athens-Clarke County Police lieutenant Shaun Barnett told ESPN. "No arrest or final determination, either way, has been made."

Anderson's attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement Thursday that the allegation is "unfounded and unsupported" and that the woman has "apparently made inconsistent claims."

"In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations," Sadow said.

Anderson is one of the stars of No. 1 Georgia's defense. He leads the Bulldogs with five sacks, and is second on the team with 5 ½ tackles for loss to go with 32 tackles and 14 quarterback hurries.

"We are aware of the report, and we don't comment on law enforcement matters, but I've been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said on Thursday. "I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Anderson is ranked the No. 29 prospect for the 2022 NFL draft by ESPN's Todd McShay, and the No. 2 outside linebacker by Mel Kiper Jr.