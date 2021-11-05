Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz says No. 1 Georgia's ability to get to the QB this season has made it successful, so the Tigers must rush the ball early and often. (1:14)

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is out for Saturday's game against No. 1 Georgia after suffering an injury last week against Vanderbilt, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Bazelak has started all eight games this season for the Tigers and passed for 2,138 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The redshirt sophomore left the 37-28 win over Vanderbilt midway through the fourth quarter last week. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said afterward that Bazelak suffered a soft-tissue injury and his status would be evaluated going forward.

Yahoo Sports was the first to report Friday that Bazelak would miss the Georgia game.

True freshman Tyler Macon replaced Bazelak last week. Redshirt freshman Brady Cook could also see time against a Georgia defense that has given up just five touchdowns all season. Macon and Cook have combined to attempt just eight passes this season.

The Tigers (4-4, 1-3 SEC) have scored 28 or more points in six of their eight games this season.