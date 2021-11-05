Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec got the start Friday night against Virginia Tech after missing six games with a hand injury.

Jurkovec, who threw for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first season with BC in 2020, injured his hand against UMass in the season's second week. He was initially expected to miss the season, but his rehab moved faster than expected.

Boston College will try to end a four-game losing streak, during which the Eagles offense has averaged just 10 points per game behind backup QB Dennis Grosel.

Jurkovec is the No. 6-ranked quarterback in ESPN insider Mel Kiper's Big Board for the 2022 NFL draft. A former ESPN300 recruit who initially signed with Notre Dame, he transferred to BC before the 2020 season and helped reshape the Eagles' offensive game plan under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley.

For the season, Jurkovec is 19-of-28 for 325 yards and three touchdowns in parts of two games against Colgate and UMass.