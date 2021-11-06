Go all-access with the Cincinnati Bearcats to check out what makes their program so special. (3:39)

Behind the scenes of Cincinnati's week leading up to Tulsa (3:39)

Week 10 of the college football season comes on the heels of the first College Football Playoff rankings. The top four teams are all in action Saturday.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the Missouri Tigers in Athens. The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide host the LSU Tigers, the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans are at the Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 4 Oregon Ducks are at the Washington Huskies. It's the No. 6 team in the rankings, the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are the host of College GameDay.

The Bearcats were snubbed by those initial rankings. Despite an undefeated record and a solid road win over the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Cincinnati is behind two one-loss teams (Alabama, Oregon) in the race for a playoff spot.

Surely that will be a topic much discussed, and written about, on the signs in Cincinnati.

Here are the best signs:

Believe those are losses 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Nn3elr1KPU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021

At least you're honest with yourself pic.twitter.com/jcr91SrxVo — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021