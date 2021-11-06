Week 10 of the college football season comes on the heels of the first College Football Playoff rankings. The top four teams are all in action Saturday.
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the Missouri Tigers in Athens. The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide host the LSU Tigers, the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans are at the Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 4 Oregon Ducks are at the Washington Huskies. It's the No. 6 team in the rankings, the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are the host of College GameDay.
The Bearcats were snubbed by those initial rankings. Despite an undefeated record and a solid road win over the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Cincinnati is behind two one-loss teams (Alabama, Oregon) in the race for a playoff spot.
Surely that will be a topic much discussed, and written about, on the signs in Cincinnati.
Here are the best signs:
Wouldn't recommend but 🤷♂️🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/Twsve0uiCx— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021
Probably not 😅 pic.twitter.com/BjbZRoOBn5— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021
Believe those are losses 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Nn3elr1KPU— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021
At least you're honest with yourself pic.twitter.com/jcr91SrxVo— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021
Cincinnati fans came ready this morning 😬 pic.twitter.com/zptLGhZ5qQ— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021