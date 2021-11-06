Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will not play in Saturday's game at Georgia Southern and is out indefinitely with an "upper body injury," the school announced.

Through eight games, McCall has thrown for 2,063 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions, while completing 73.4% of his passes. Senior Bryce Carpenter is expected to start in his place. Carpenter has thrown for 1,556 yards over three seasons.

The Chanticleers (7-1) moved up to No. 21 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, but did not appear in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.