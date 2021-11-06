Illinois punter Blake Hayes pins Minnesota deep in its end and celebrates by smashing a fake oar in reference to Minnesota's "Row the Boat" mantra. (0:36)

On the field, Week 10 of the 2021 college football season gave us No. 1 Georgia rolling over Missouri, an undefeated team and No. 9 Wake Forest going down to unranked North Carolina. Purdue pulled off the upset against No. 3 Michigan State -- the Boilermakers' second win against an top-five team this season.

But, off the gridiron, that's where the trolling happens. Oregon's Mascot, The Duck, got things going well before kickoff with a marathon of tweets. Later on, Arkansas' Twitter reminded Mississippi State how its game went down as the Razorbacks secured the victory.

Here are some of the best instances of trolling across the college football landscape this weekend:

After a 16-point comeback win against Michigan last week, No. 3 Michigan State faced Purdue Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers defeated then-No. 2-ranked Iowa earlier this season, but the Spartans tried to predict the outcome of this Big Ten showdown early.

In the end, Purdue derailed Michigan State's perfect season, defeating its conference mate 40-29. It was all fun in the locker room postgame when head coach Jeff Brohm asked his squad a straightforward question.

🗣️ HOW 'BOUT THEM BOILERS BABY?!!! pic.twitter.com/iUEgPjepEY — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 6, 2021

The Razorbacks survived a thriller against the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon, winning on the game's final play. Mississippi State's missed field goal ended the game, but an earlier field goal failure had Arkansas reacting on Twitter -- courtesy of a video clip featuring head coach Sam Pittman.

Us watching that field goal attempt pic.twitter.com/PfYs35A6bD — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 6, 2021

The Razorbacks are bowl-eligible after this last-second victory, and Pittman was again the perfect person to describe the team's mood after a close win.

Longtime Pac-12 rivals Oregon and Washington battled for the 113th time Saturday night. The Duck and Harry the Husky have been chirping at each other all week. Oregon's mascot blew up Harry's mentions constantly with jokes, even impersonating him on Twitter.

new week, new me pic.twitter.com/at8iaXjJA5 — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 2, 2021

.@HarryTheHusky isn't even the most famous harry

- potter

- styles

- prince

- houdini

- the hawk

the list goes on & on... — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 5, 2021

Harry's timeline has been relatively quiet outside of one tweet claiming his "friend" is seeking attention.

Anyone else have that one "friend" that constantly begs for attention... https://t.co/kRDE7uAbx7 — Harry The Husky (@HarryTheHusky) November 5, 2021

The tweets didn't stop on gameday, as The Duck's Twitter fingers were active right until kickoff.

.@HarryTheHusky thought Justin Herbert would be a bust — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 6, 2021