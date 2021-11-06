        <
          Week 10's top college football trolls -- Boilermakers, Razorbacks go bowling; Harry the Husky gets heckled by The Duck

          Illinois punter trolls Minnesota's 'Row the Boat' with a great celebration (0:36)

          Illinois punter Blake Hayes pins Minnesota deep in its end and celebrates by smashing a fake oar in reference to Minnesota's "Row the Boat" mantra. (0:36)

          7:10 PM ET
          • ESPN Staff

          On the field, Week 10 of the 2021 college football season gave us No. 1 Georgia rolling over Missouri, an undefeated team and No. 9 Wake Forest going down to unranked North Carolina. Purdue pulled off the upset against No. 3 Michigan State -- the Boilermakers' second win against an top-five team this season.

          But, off the gridiron, that's where the trolling happens. Oregon's Mascot, The Duck, got things going well before kickoff with a marathon of tweets. Later on, Arkansas' Twitter reminded Mississippi State how its game went down as the Razorbacks secured the victory.

          Here are some of the best instances of trolling across the college football landscape this weekend:

          Purdue 40, No. 3 Michigan State 29

          After a 16-point comeback win against Michigan last week, No. 3 Michigan State faced Purdue Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers defeated then-No. 2-ranked Iowa earlier this season, but the Spartans tried to predict the outcome of this Big Ten showdown early.

          In the end, Purdue derailed Michigan State's perfect season, defeating its conference mate 40-29. It was all fun in the locker room postgame when head coach Jeff Brohm asked his squad a straightforward question.

          Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 28

          The Razorbacks survived a thriller against the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon, winning on the game's final play. Mississippi State's missed field goal ended the game, but an earlier field goal failure had Arkansas reacting on Twitter -- courtesy of a video clip featuring head coach Sam Pittman.

          The Razorbacks are bowl-eligible after this last-second victory, and Pittman was again the perfect person to describe the team's mood after a close win.

          No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington

          Longtime Pac-12 rivals Oregon and Washington battled for the 113th time Saturday night. The Duck and Harry the Husky have been chirping at each other all week. Oregon's mascot blew up Harry's mentions constantly with jokes, even impersonating him on Twitter.

          Harry's timeline has been relatively quiet outside of one tweet claiming his "friend" is seeking attention.

          The tweets didn't stop on gameday, as The Duck's Twitter fingers were active right until kickoff.