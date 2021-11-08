        <
          Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, offensive line coach John Hevesy out at Florida, sources say

          9:30 PM ET
          • Chris LowESPN Senior Writer
          Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy are out, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

          The moves come one day after Florida continued its downward spiral, losing 40-17 to host South Carolina -- its worst loss to the Gamecocks in school history.

          Coach Dan Mullen had faced increasing pressure to make staff changes after a third straight loss by the Gators and 4-5 record this season.

          Grantham was long rumored to be on the hot seat because Florida's defense has struggled for two consecutive years in slowing down the opposition.

          Perhaps the bigger surprise was Hevesy, who has coached with Mullen for two decades.

          The Athletic first reported that Grantham and Hevesy were out.