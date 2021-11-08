Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar has been fired, Beavers coach Jonathan Smith announced Sunday.

"I felt it was the right time to make a change in our football program and have relieved Coach Tim Tibesar of his duties at Oregon State," Smith said in a statement. "All of us thank Coach Tibesar for his hard work and professionalism the past four years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Linebackers coach Trent Bray will take on defensive coordinator duties on an interim basis, while Kendrick Van Ackeren will shift from an analyst role to an on-field role coaching linebackers, Smith added.

The Beavers rank No. 9 in the Pac-12 in yards per play allowed (5.77) and No. 10 in total defense (405.7 yards per game). Oregon State started the season 4-1, but has since dropped three of four including a 37-34 loss at Colorado on Saturday in overtime. Tibesar's defense allowed at least 30 points in the past four games.

Tibesar had been with Oregon State since Smith was named head coach prior to the 2018 season.