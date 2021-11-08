Caleb Williams throws six touchdown passes in the Sooners' 52-21 win over the Red Raiders. (1:44)

Texas Tech is hiring Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire as its next head football coach, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected later Monday. McGuire, a successful longtime Texas high school coach, is in his fifth season at Baylor and his third as the team's associate head coach. He has coached tight ends, defensive ends and inside linebackers with the Bears.

He replaces Matt Wells, who Texas Tech fired on Oct. 25 despite a 5-3 record in his third season. Texas Tech also considered Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, USC offensive coordinator and former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell and others for the vacancy.

McGuire led Cedar Hill High School to three Texas state championships, 12 consecutive playoff appearances and a 141-42 record. He was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2020.

McGuire joined Matt Rhule's staff at Baylor in 2017 and was a top candidate to replace Rhule after Rhule left for the NFL's Carolina Panthers. McGuire remained on staff under Baylor coach Dave Aranda.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal first reported the expected hire of McGuire on Monday.