Casey Thompson finds Joshua Moore in the end zone as the Longhorns strike early against Baylor. (0:17)

Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore is no longer with the team and has entered the transfer portal, head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday during a news conference.

According to multiple reports, Sarkisian and Moore had a heated confrontation that also involved more of the coaching staff Wednesday during practice.

"The plan is for Josh to go into the portal," Sarkisian said on Monday. "That's his option and opportunity to do that; that's what college football provides, and we wish him the best of luck."

When addressing the situation last week, Sarkisian downplayed it and said Moore was still with the team. But, now, the Longhorns' leading receiver in 2020 is set to play elsewhere.

Moore had struggled this season, totaling 265 receiving yards in eight games. But with Texas' wide receiver depth suffering from season-ending injuries to Jordan Whittington and Troy Omeire, Moore's departure further depletes the position group.

Sarkisian also provided an update on quarterback Casey Thompson, who was replaced by Hudson Card during Texas' 30-7 loss to Iowa State. Thompson's thumb is bothering him, according to Sarkisian, who said he plans to name a starter as early as Thursday.

Card completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 101 yards and a touchdown Saturday. It was Texas' only score.

The 4-5 Longhorns will host 1-8 Kansas this weekend.