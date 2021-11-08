Scott Frost will return as Nebraska's coach in 2022 with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday.

Frost is 15-27 at Nebraska and will miss a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season, as the Cornhuskers dropped to 3-7 following Saturday's 26-17 loss to Ohio State. But Alberts, hired in July, has seen enough progress to retain Frost, a former Nebraska quarterback, for a fifth year. All seven of Nebraska's losses have come by nine points or fewer this season.

"We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be," Alberts said in a prepared statement. "I have been clear that I am looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level, and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff."

Nebraska did not immediately announce terms of Frost's revised contract. In November 2019, he received a contract extension through the 2026 season, and would have been owed $20 million if fired before Jan. 1, 2022.

Alberts said Frost has "a clear plan and vision for the future" of Nebraska and that both he and Frost "share a love of Nebraska and this football program." Like Frost, Alberts starred as a player at Nebraska, earning consensus All-America honors at linebacker.

"I appreciate the confidence Trev Alberts has shown in me to continue to lead this program," Frost said in a prepared statement. "I love this state, this football program, and am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater. Our immediate focus is on the two games ahead against Wisconsin and Iowa, and the opportunity in front of us to build momentum heading into the offseason and 2022. I understand we have not won at a high-enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward."

While Frost will return in 2022, several changes are expected to his staff, most likely on offense, sources told ESPN.

Nebraska has an open week before visiting No. 20 Wisconsin on Nov. 20. The Cornhuskers end the season Nov. 26 at home against Iowa.

Frost, 46, came to Nebraska from UCF, where he led the team to an undefeated season and a Peach Bowl championship in 2017. He was part of national championship teams at Nebraska in 1995 and 1997 and then played in the NFL from 1998 to 2003.

Frost has not won more than five games in a season at Nebraska and owns a 10-23 record in the Big Ten.

ESPN Staff Writer Tom VanHaaren contributed to this report.