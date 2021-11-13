Chris Fallica crunches the numbers behind Michigan's and Penn State's struggles in ranked games heading into their Big Ten matchup. (1:46)

Week 11 has arrived, but you know what we're really excited about this weekend? Lamar Jackson's jersey retirement, that's what. Oh, and the actual games of course, including Oklahoma-Baylor, Texas A&M-Ole Miss and NC State-Wake Forest. Could we see a few upsets? We'll have to wait and see.

Come back here throughout the day for the latest results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.

Game of the moment: No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor (noon ET, Fox)

Oklahoma ranks only eighth in the CFP rankings, but ESPN's FPI still gives the Sooners a 59% chance of reaching the playoff, the third-best odds overall. There are three main reasons for that.

1. Carnage will unfold above them. At most, one of the three one-loss Big Ten East teams above OU will reach the finish line with one loss. Plus, if No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama win out, they would play each other in Atlanta in three weeks. That will give the Sooners plenty of chances to rise.

It's Barry Sanders Day!

Oklahoma State will honor its Heisman Trophy-winning legend with a statue and Ring of Honor celebration.

Kuddos to our statue designers. They managed to wrap up @BarrySanders, which is something college and @NFL defenses could never do 🤠#LetsRide I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/Cxc06grJxv — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 12, 2021

Lamar Jackson Day, too

In honor of Lamar Jackson's No. 8 jersey being retired at Louisville, you now must proceed with caution.

All roads lead to celebrating 8️⃣!



Introducing Lamar Jackson Way, speed limit 8 mph.#GoCards x @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/TmtXOGQtP0 — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) November 12, 2021

Frankly, we're on board with a yearly Lamar Jackson Day.

"November 13, 2021 is Lamar Jackson Day here in the great city of Louisville, KY!" - @louisvillemayor #GoCards x @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/afrnjzVjgM — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) November 12, 2021

For everything regarding his jersey retirement, check this out.

It's all fun and games

Josh Richardson kicked the winning field goal for NIU on Wednesday night, and we are not quite sure we have ever seen a kicker this hyped up before.

John Richardson hit the game-winner for NIU and had the time of his life celebrating 😆 pic.twitter.com/44kFk5O8VC — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 11, 2021

If you're not listening to Taylor Swift and watching college football, then what else are you doing?

Pitt got an OT win vs. North Carolina in the pouring rain and was appropriately excited about it.

Woke up 8-2 and 5-1 in the ACC 🗣



Enjoy that Victory Friday, Pitt fans!#H2P » @Lucas_Krull_ pic.twitter.com/Dq4nL2Xy8e — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) November 12, 2021

Who left Josh Vann alone with this amount of time for not just a nap, but some golf and a FaceTime call, among some other chores. We'll see if it happens again this weekend.

So much room for activities! pic.twitter.com/503NkyMvxg — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 9, 2021

This man needs a snack, OK?

Someone get this man a vending machine 😭



Ep. 4 of Why Not Us: FAMU Football is now streaming ➡️ https://t.co/s6QjYjM3tX pic.twitter.com/posI7nhLLR — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) November 11, 2021

All right, this was funny.

I don't know, excessive blocking 🤷‍♂️😂



Follow us on tiktok. @ctb_mb pic.twitter.com/zqXyI1W6yj — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 12, 2021

