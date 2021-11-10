Coastal Carolina coach Jeremy Chadwell said Wednesday he is hopeful that quarterback Grayson McCall will be able to return this season after injuring his shoulder on Oct. 28 in a 35-28 victory over Troy.

In his Sun Belt Conference media call on Monday, Chadwell mentioned the possibility of McCall being out for the rest of the season based on his recovery, but sounded more optimistic Wednesday about his redshirt sophomore quarterback returning.

McCall will not require surgery.

Chadwell told ESPN that it all comes down to the doctors' decision and said McCall was probably questionable for this week's game against Georgia State. But in two weeks against Texas State, Chadwell thinks there's a good chance the Chanticleers will get McCall back.

"If he plays again, will that hurt him long-term? If the answer is yes, then he won't play anymore this season," Chadwell said. "If the answer is no through our doctors and trainers, then it comes down to rehab recovery and then how much pain he can play with."

McCall leads all FBS quarterbacks in passing efficiency and did not play last week in the 28-8 win over Georgia Southern. Senior Bryce Carpenter filled in for McCall at quarterback.