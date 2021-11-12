Louisville football pulls out all the stops while telling Lamar Jackson the Cardinals are retiring his No. 8. (1:28)

When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to Louisville on Saturday to have his No. 8 jersey retired, he can get to Cardinals Stadium via Lamar Jackson Way.

On Friday, the school announced that Jackson now has a street near the stadium named after him.

In 2016 Jackson became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner with an electric season when he accounted for 5,114 total yards and 51 touchdowns. He also was a two-time ACC player of the year before being drafted in the first round -- the No. 32 pick -- of the 2018 NFL draft.

A career certainly strong enough to earn a street name in Louisville.

"I feel like I won the Heisman again," Jackson said in a video released by the school in October when it was announced that Jackson would have his number retired.

Jackson, who was the NFL's first unanimous MVP in 2019, is the second Louisville player to have his jersey retired, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Johnny Unitas.

While Jackson is one of the fastest players in the NFL, you can't go too fast on his street. The speed limit on Lamar Jackson Way is, of course, 8 mph.