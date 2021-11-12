Georgia got a commitment from ESPN 300 cornerback Julian Humphrey on Friday, giving the Bulldogs two commitments in the past two days from prospects previously committed to Florida.

Georgia was able to flip ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell on Thursday from Florida, and Humphrey had been committed to the Gators until he decommitted on Oct. 26.

Humphrey is the No. 177-ranked prospect overall and a 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner from Houston. He had been committed to Florida since May, but backed off his pledge after visiting a few other schools, including Georgia.

Cottrell is the No. 75 prospect in the 2023 class, a 6-3, 205-pound receiver out of Milton, Florida. He had been committed to the Gators since July, but flipped to the Bulldogs in part because of his relationship with receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

These commitments are coming only a few weeks after Florida coach Dan Mullen raised eyebrows when he told a reporter he didn't want to discuss recruiting in the middle of the season.

"We're in the season now," Mullen said when asked about his recruiting approach. "We'll do recruiting after the season. When it gets to recruiting time, we can talk about recruiting."

Kirby Smart was asked about recruiting after Georgia's win over Florida, and responded by saying he and his staff are always focused on recruiting.

"If you don't recruit, there's no coach out there that can outcoach recruiting," Smart said. "I don't care who you are. The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to outcoach players. Anybody will tell you that our defense is good because we have good players."

Florida's recruiting class has dropped to No. 23 overall and the No. 8 class in the SEC, behind South Carolina and Kentucky. Georgia is currently ranked No. 2 in the class rankings, fighting for the No. 1 spot as it approaches the early signing period in December.

With Humphrey in the class, Georgia has 12 ESPN 300 commitments, which is tied for fourth most of any FBS program.