Chris Fallica crunches the numbers behind Michigan's and Penn State's struggles in ranked games heading into their Big Ten matchup. (1:46)

Michigan will be without running back Blake Corum and cornerback Gemon Green for its game against Penn State, as neither made the trip to Happy Valley, according to a Michigan spokesperson.

Corum and Green were both injured in Michigan's game against Indiana, but their status had not been updated by coach Jim Harbaugh throughout the week when asked if either would be available for an important matchup against the Nittany Lions. The exact injuries were also not revealed, but Corum was seen limping off the field in the first quarter of the game against the Hoosiers.

He tweeted before the game, saying, "For those asking, I'm good. I can't wait to watch my guys play..."

Corum is second on the team in total rushing yards with 778, and second in rushing touchdowns with 10. He and Hassan Haskins have been part of a rotation all season that has racked up 1,607 yards and 21 touchdowns between the two.

Haskins will be available along with true freshman Donovan Edwards, who had also been a question mark coming into this game. Edwards has 139 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 22 carries this season.

Green is one of Michigan's starting cornerbacks along with DJ Turner and Vincent Gray, so Turner will be relied on more heavily in this game.

While the Wolverines will be without those two contributors, Michigan will have Edwards, tight end Erick All and receivers Andrel Anthony and A.J. Henning available, as the status of those four were also unknown coming into this game because of injuries.