C.J. Stroud throws five touchdown passes to lead Ohio State to a dominant 59-31 win over Purdue. (2:30)

The chaos of the 2021 college football season continued in Week 11.

Ahead of the action, this season was already one for the record books as we saw 42 AP-ranked teams lose to unranked opponents -- the most through the first 10 weeks in the Poll Era. That trend continued this weekend with Mississippi State notching a win over No. 17 Auburn. Two more major storylines included No.13 Baylor giving No. 8 Oklahoma its first loss and Florida's first-half scare against Samford.

As always, the trolls were active with their commentary on the chaos.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Badgers ran all over the Wildcats behind Braelon Allen's 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Wisconsin's "Jump Around" tradition had been mocked earlier in the season, but Allen and Co. earned their right to take part in the fourth-quarter festivities after that performance.

But loving him was red



Oh, red ... Burning red! pic.twitter.com/NkZ1Kx5Reh — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 13, 2021

It was a wild Saturday in Waco, Texas, as Baylor shocked Oklahoma and potentially ended the Sooners' shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Guess you can consider them the Baylor bearers of bad news.

for those keeping track at home, that's one "Y" for each point we've scored today. ✅#SicEm | #BUncommon https://t.co/EvzoSZ0mRv — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 13, 2021

𝗕𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 🤫@BUFootball bounces back with a top-10 win over Oklahoma! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/kGXQ7cVitv — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 13, 2021

Kansas entered Saturday on an eight game losing streak and 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road games. On top of that they were 0-9 against the Longhorns in Austin, Texas.

All of those streaks were snapped after their overtime victory and the Jayhawks had plenty of jokes prepared to celebrate the win.

Alright Alright Alright pic.twitter.com/1apXx8fsCc — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 14, 2021

How we're rolling back to Lawrence pic.twitter.com/WvCWbCZAzV — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 14, 2021

Purdue has been the victim of trolling for two straight weeks. Last week, the Spartans prematurely posted a graphic of them tipping the train, but the Buckeyes steamrolled the Boilermakers this week and provided score updates in rather appropriate fashion.

Michigan State's pregame tweet accurately depicted how their contest against Maryland unfolded.

The Razorbacks' overtime win over LSU was not short on drama, and the team's social media page provided even more entertainment after the action ended.

The Red Raiders' win made them bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. The victory came in rather dramatic fashion as Jonathan Garibay's 62-yard go-ahead field goal sealed the deal for Texas Tech.

An interception for the Red Raiders defense was overturned earlier in the game, and it is clear that their social team did not agree with that ruling.

This final score can't be overturned pic.twitter.com/IpVprA2xlC — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 14, 2021

The Sun Devils erased a 14-point deficit and threw some subtle shade at the Huskies once the comeback was completed.

Dubs Down.



Forks Up. pic.twitter.com/zHsLHQ3fa2 — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 14, 2021

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story