The chaos of the 2021 college football season continued in Week 11.
Ahead of the action, this season was already one for the record books as we saw 42 AP-ranked teams lose to unranked opponents -- the most through the first 10 weeks in the Poll Era. That trend continued this weekend with Mississippi State notching a win over No. 17 Auburn. Two more major storylines included No.13 Baylor giving No. 8 Oklahoma its first loss and Florida's first-half scare against Samford.
As always, the trolls were active with their commentary on the chaos.
Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7
After a scoreless first quarter, the Badgers ran all over the Wildcats behind Braelon Allen's 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Wisconsin's "Jump Around" tradition had been mocked earlier in the season, but Allen and Co. earned their right to take part in the fourth-quarter festivities after that performance.
But loving him was red— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 13, 2021
Oh, red ... Burning red! pic.twitter.com/NkZ1Kx5Reh
No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14
It was a wild Saturday in Waco, Texas, as Baylor shocked Oklahoma and potentially ended the Sooners' shot at making the College Football Playoff.
Guess you can consider them the Baylor bearers of bad news.
for those keeping track at home, that's one "Y" for each point we've scored today. ✅#SicEm | #BUncommon https://t.co/EvzoSZ0mRv— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 13, 2021
𝗕𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 🤫@BUFootball bounces back with a top-10 win over Oklahoma! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/kGXQ7cVitv— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 13, 2021
Kansas 57, Texas 56
Kansas entered Saturday on an eight game losing streak and 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road games. On top of that they were 0-9 against the Longhorns in Austin, Texas.
All of those streaks were snapped after their overtime victory and the Jayhawks had plenty of jokes prepared to celebrate the win.
November 14, 2021
Alright Alright Alright pic.twitter.com/1apXx8fsCc— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 14, 2021
How we're rolling back to Lawrence pic.twitter.com/WvCWbCZAzV— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 14, 2021
No 4. Ohio State 59, No.19 Purdue 31
Purdue has been the victim of trolling for two straight weeks. Last week, the Spartans prematurely posted a graphic of them tipping the train, but the Buckeyes steamrolled the Boilermakers this week and provided score updates in rather appropriate fashion.
choo-choo 🚂#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/C3fGfvV8i5— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 13, 2021
This train keeps rolling. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/V5f3WmBZcH— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 14, 2021
No.7 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21
Michigan State's pregame tweet accurately depicted how their contest against Maryland unfolded.
The Deep Water #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/Oe3BWVuZZy— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 13, 2021
No.25 Arkansas 16, LSU 13
The Razorbacks' overtime win over LSU was not short on drama, and the team's social media page provided even more entertainment after the action ended.
Just goofin' pic.twitter.com/U9so7So2Kp— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 14, 2021
Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38
The Red Raiders' win made them bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. The victory came in rather dramatic fashion as Jonathan Garibay's 62-yard go-ahead field goal sealed the deal for Texas Tech.
An interception for the Red Raiders defense was overturned earlier in the game, and it is clear that their social team did not agree with that ruling.
This final score can't be overturned pic.twitter.com/IpVprA2xlC— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 14, 2021
Arizona State 35, Washington 30
The Sun Devils erased a 14-point deficit and threw some subtle shade at the Huskies once the comeback was completed.
Dubs Down.— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 14, 2021
Forks Up. pic.twitter.com/zHsLHQ3fa2
