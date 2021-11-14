Kansas goes for the win after their touchdown and converts the 2-point conversion to knock off Texas. (0:41)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Jalon Daniels hit Jared Casey on a scrambling pass for a 2-point conversion in overtime and Kansas stunned Texas 57-56 Saturday night to snap the Jayhawks' eight-game losing streak this season and a 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road games.

Kansas was a 31-point underdog at Caesars Sportsbook, making this the largest spread upset ever in a Big 12 conference game. The Jayhawks had never won a game against Texas in Austin in the series' history, entering Saturday 0-9 in those games.

Texas had rallied from 21 down in the second half to force overtime on Casey Thompson's touchdown pass to Cade Brewer with 22 seconds left.

Kansas-Texas By The Numbers 0: Kansas entered Saturday 0-100 as an underdog of at least 24 points since the FBS/FCS split in 1978, by far the worst in the FBS over that stretch

2: Wins in last 5 games vs. Texas for Kansas, which was 2-13 all time against the Longhorns and had lost 13 straight prior to then

5: Straight losses for Texas, longest skid in last 65 seasons and tied for third longest in school history

6: TD passes for Texas' Casey Thompson, which tie Colt McCoy for most in a single game in school history

18:Consecutive conference losses for Kansas prior to Saturday, tied for longest in FBS

21:Consecutive losses for Kansas vs. FBS teams prior to Saturday, longest active streak in FBS

56: Texas points in the loss, most in school history

57: Kansas points in a road game, most in school history

79: Texas entered Saturday 79-0 as a favorite of at least 24 points since the FBS/FCS split in 1978

Texas got the ball first in overtime and scored on Marcus Washington's scoop-and-stretch touchdown catch. But Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) answered with Devin Neal's 2-yard touchdown run.

First-year Kansas coach Lance Leipold then immediately decided to go for the win and Kansas players stormed onto the field when Daniels found Casey trailing the scrambling quarterback across the middle of the field and the fullback cradled the throw for the score.

Texas (4-6, 2-5) started 4-1 under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian but has now lost five in a row -- the school's longest losing streak since 1956 and tied for third longest in program history.

"Until we figure that out -- that it takes discipline, commitment, toughness and accountability all of the time -- we're going to be swimming upstream," Sarkisian said. "And that's the message to the guys. You know, at some point, they've got to recognize that I've got to do the things necessary day in and day out, game in and game out. First half, second half out. Start of ballgames, end of ballgames.

"It doesn't matter if it's losing a fourth-quarter lead or coming out flat tonight. That's what it's about. It's about being a true competitor and competing with that mindset. And clearly we didn't do that tonight."

Daniels passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score. Neal rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns for the Jayhawks, who hadn't won a road game in the Big 12 since 2008. The Jayhawks' defense forced four Texas turnovers.

Thompson finished with 358 yards passing with six touchdowns for the Longhorns, who must win their final two games to become bowl eligible.

"At some point, we've got to put it all together and that's our job. That's my job. I don't know any other way than to say that," Sarkisian said. "I have to find a way to tap into these guys to get them to understand what it takes to win. And the formula sounds simple. But clearly at this point, we're not getting the formula correct. And that's the work that we have to do."

Kansas, which hadn't scored more than 33 points in a game this season, rolled up 35 by halftime.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.