          Auburn Tigers QB Bo Nix says he will have surgery to repair injured ankle

          9:00 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          Auburn quarterback Bo Nix confirmed that he will have surgery to repair an ankle injury he suffered during last Saturday's loss to Mississippi State.

          Nix tweeted on Sunday night, "The road to recovery begins tomorrow."

          AL.com reported that Nix will miss the rest of the regular season.

          Auburn plays at South Carolina this Saturday and wraps up the regular season the following weekend at home against No. 2 Alabama.

          Nix, a junior, has completed 197 of 323 passes for 2,294 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for three touchdowns.

          With Nix sidelined, Auburn is likely to turn to TJ Finley at quarterback.

          Finley, who transferred from LSU this past offseason, led the offense on the final series against Mississippi State. He's completed 17 of 33 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns this season.