Auburn quarterback Bo Nix confirmed that he will have surgery to repair an ankle injury he suffered during last Saturday's loss to Mississippi State.

Nix tweeted on Sunday night, "The road to recovery begins tomorrow."

AL.com reported that Nix will miss the rest of the regular season.

Bones break and things change, but God is always the same. One of my favorite verses is John 13:7, "Jesus replied, "You do not realize now what I'm doing, but later you will understand". The Lord's timing is our schedule. The road to recovery begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zl26hzPsLb — Bo Nix (@BoNix10) November 15, 2021

Auburn plays at South Carolina this Saturday and wraps up the regular season the following weekend at home against No. 2 Alabama.

Nix, a junior, has completed 197 of 323 passes for 2,294 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for three touchdowns.

With Nix sidelined, Auburn is likely to turn to TJ Finley at quarterback.

Finley, who transferred from LSU this past offseason, led the offense on the final series against Mississippi State. He's completed 17 of 33 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns this season.