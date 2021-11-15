Jimbo Fisher reiterated his plan to remain at Texas A&M despite continued speculation that LSU would have interest in hiring him.

Fisher said the Aggies could wind up with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in college football, and if he were to leave, that "you ought to say that's the dumbest human being and I don't want him to be my coach."

"We're gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year," he said Monday. "So I'm the dumbest human being on God's earth to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over there [to LSU] and go play against them."

Last week, Texas A&M landed the commitment of the No. 1 overall prospect, defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

ESPN's latest projections from Nov. 10 rank Texas A&M's class sixth nationally.

Fisher said that while he was disappointed by Saturday's loss at Ole Miss, "we're building special things" because of the strengthening of the culture of the program and the investments made by the administration.

"I want to be at A&M," he said. "I plan on being at A&M. I ain't going nowhere and don't want to be nowhere else. I love being right here."

He then asked reporters, "Is that clear enough?"

Texas A&M football's Twitter account posted a clip of Fisher's response, which director of athletics Ross Bjork shared along with the message: "Building something special. We ain't done yet."

Monday was the second time Fisher has attempted to shut down rumors regarding LSU. In October, he told reporters, "We're in the process of building something great and I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract."

Fisher is in his fourth season at Texas A&M where he has an overall record of 33-13.

In August, he signed a four-year contract extension that will run through 2031 and pays him more than $9 million annually.

Prior to coming to College Station, Fisher was the head coach at Florida State for eight seasons where he won the BCS National Championship in 2013.

Fueling speculation that he might have interest in LSU are his ties to both the school and its athletic director Scott Woodward. The two became friends during their time at LSU in the early 2000s when Fisher was offensive coordinator and Woodward was the school's director of external affairs.

Woodward later became the AD at Texas A&M and made Fisher an Aggie when he signed him to a 10-year, $75 million contract in 2018.

The extension Fisher signed under Bjork this year does not include a penalty if he leaves.

Last month, LSU announced that it would part ways with coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the season.

In 2019, Orgeron led the program to a national championship. But in the 20 games since, the Tigers are two games below .500.

In less than two weeks, LSU and Texas A&M will play one another on the final Saturday of the regular season in College Station.