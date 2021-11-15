Grambling State University announced Monday that head football coach Broderick Fobbs has been fired after eight seasons.

Linebackers and special teams coordinator Terrence Graves will serve as the interim head coach for the 48th annual Bayou Classic against Southern University. Graves is in his seventh season with the Tigers, who are 3-7 this season.

"Broderick Fobbs is one of the finest human beings I have had the pleasure to meet in this industry and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men. We appreciate his many years of service to our university and wish both him and his family nothing but the best. Consistent with our values as an institution, he deserves the utmost respect from the Grambling State University Tiger family throughout this transition," Dr. Trayvean Scott, Grambling State's vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said in a statement.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, the school said.

Fobbs, a three-time SWAC Coach of the Year, led the Tigers to a 54-32 overall record during his tenure, which included two SWAC championships, two Celebration Bowl appearances and a Black college football national championship.