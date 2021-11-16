Texas A&M is vying for the No. 1 recruiting class with under a month to go until the early signing period and the Aggies took a step closer to that top spot on Tuesday with the commitment of ESPN 300 running back Le'veon Moss.

A 6-foot, 190-pound running back out of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Moss is the No. 45-ranked recruit overall and the ninth commitment for the Aggies ranked in the top-150.

At one point in his recruitment, Moss had been committed to Alabama, but decommitted in August. He had interest from some of the top programs in the country, including in-state LSU.

Before his commitment, Texas A&M had the No. 6 recruiting class overall and have been steadily rising in the rankings, moving up to six from nine in a week. The staff got its biggest commitment of the class on Nov. 6, when the No. 1 prospect overall, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, committed to the Aggies.

With Moss on board, the coaches now have the No. 1-ranked defensive tackle, the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in Conner Weigman, the No. 3 back with Moss, the No. 3 safety in Bryce Anderson, the No. 1 tight end with Donovan Green and nine total commitments from recruits ranked in the top-10 of their respective positions.

The class isn't close to being done, however, and Jimbo Fisher very well could have the No. 1 ranked class once the early signing period is over. The coaches still have targets remaining from five-star prospects Shemar Stewart, linebacker Harold Perkins and receiver Evan Stewart, as well as cornerback Denver Harris, ranked No. 22 overall and No. 37 ranked Enai White, one of the top defensive ends in the class, among others.

Alabama is currently at No. 1 overall with Georgia at No. 2, and Penn State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame rounding out the top five. With the number of top recruits already in the class, combined with the targets still left, Texas A&M has a real shot of finishing at the top if the coaches can close down the stretch.