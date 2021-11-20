SEC Now's Matt Stinchcomb and Roman Harper break down the young and talented pass-catchers the No. 1 Bulldogs have available. (4:09)

It's Week 12, and if the games earlier this week gave us any indication of what we're in for on Saturday, it's definitely going to be fun. We've got a top-10 matchup as No. 7 Michigan State is traveling to No. 4 Ohio State, and later in the day No. 21 Arkansas will face No. 2 Alabama, and No. 3 Oregon faces a tough test in No. 23 Utah.

Game of the moment: No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (noon ET, ABC/ESPN App)

The Big Ten has become rather predictable in the way that it produces loads of high-quality teams in a given year, and Ohio State always wins. The Buckeyes have won 28 straight conference games going back to 2018's loss at Purdue, and even against a top-10 opponent in Michigan State, they're 19-point favorites to make it 29 straight. Despite high-level competition between now and then, ESPN's FPI gives them a 49% chance of winning their fifth straight Big Ten title in a couple of weeks.

Of course, 49% is a coin toss, not a guarantee. They still have a lot of work to do. Read more from Bill Connelly's Week 12 preview (ESPN+).

The Civil ConFLiCT returns!

Remember the Civil ConFLiCT trophy? The, uh, different rivalry trophy that UConn coach Bob Diaco tried to start with UCF? And how neither team seemed all that interested in it? To the point that it disappeared. Well, as the Huskies and Knights renew hostilities today, the trophy is back. (We think.)

Was this made at the same place that did your National Championship trophy? https://t.co/QPGH5iML8q — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) November 20, 2021

It's all fun and games

Yes, we are still talking about Taylor Swift. And we are happier than ever that Lane Kiffin has listened to the 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

NIL deal of the week

Good things happen to those who score game-winners against Texas, like the several NIL deals Jared Casey has signed.

KU football walk-on Jared Casey already getting some NIL work in after Saturday's game-winner vs. Texas. Shooting TV ads today for Applebee's commercials to run in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/F06XHaXz1H — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 16, 2021

Big-time celebrations

Why not drop kick the football after you've scored?

Every play is better when it involves a big man like Michael Smith Jr.

Scene in the stands

Well, this person has left the stands and made himself comfortable on this hill.

Latest trends

More kids designing jersey combinations would be for the best, honestly.

🖍️ We called in some reinforcements this week to help pick the combo ... thanks to the coaches' kids for their help🤗#OurTime | #OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/NWXJanKxui — Troy Trojans Football (@TroyTrojansFB) November 18, 2021

The amount of detail that went into these helmets is flat out incredible.

We get to wear these this week 🤩



Thank you, @AVStudios, for the incredible hard work and hours you spent on these beautiful helmets! #USSSLC https://t.co/pGTIojUVZR — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 16, 2021

More must-see

Trayvon Rudolph ran this play to perfection.