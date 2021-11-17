Oregon Ducks wide receiver and returner Mycah Pittman is leaving the team, he announced Wednesday.

Pittman had 12 receptions this season and only 38 for his career, after coming to Oregon as ESPN's No. 144 overall recruit in the 2019 class. He didn't record a catch in Oregon's last two games after starting the first six contests for the Ducks.

Pittman tweeted that he made "the hardest decision of my life" to leave Oregon and thanked his teammates, coaches and the Oregon fans for helping him during his time with the program. He ended his tweet with the hashtag "mental health is wealth."

My message to Oregon. I really do love y'all and want to thank everyone for the support the past 2 and a half years. pic.twitter.com/lk6stkRb48 — MJP (@MycahPittman) November 17, 2021

Coach Mario Cristobal on Wednesday confirmed Pittman's departure, telling reporters, "He's moving on and we're moving on. We wish him the best and we don't judge."

A Tampa, Florida native, Pittman is the son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman and the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who played at USC.

Mycah Pittman had 18 receptions as a true freshman in 2019 but only eight last season. He was Oregon's primary punt returner this season, recording 151 yards on 15 returns.