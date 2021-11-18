North Carolina got a big recruiting win on Wednesday when ESPN 300 wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.

Greene, the No. 100 prospect in the 2022 class, chose North Carolina over Clemson and Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver from St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Virginia, held offers from some of the biggest programs in the country.

North Carolina went head-to-head with Clemson and beat the Tigers for Greene. He is the second highly ranked recruit coach Mack Brown has been able to pull away from Clemson in this class, as he also beat the Tigers for No. 20 Travis Shaw, a defensive tackle out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

With Greene in the class, North Carolina has 10 total ESPN 300 commitments and five ranked in the top 150. That includes five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice, the No. 13 recruit overall; Shaw; wide receiver Tychaun Chapman; and running back George Pettaway.

Prior to Greene's commitment, North Carolina had the No. 10-ranked recruiting class.