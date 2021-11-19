In Week 12 of college football, there's a lot to watch in the season's final stretch.

Some teams are playing for bowl eligibility, while others battle for one of four spots in the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, some schools don't have a postseason to look forward to and are simply playing spoiler.

Outside of the on-field action, squads have brought the heat with their exceptional uniform selections this week.

LSU is bringing back a well-liked fit for its game on Saturday, and Oregon State is honoring its bowl-winning past. Other schools have paid tributes to the armed forces, repped their home city and debuted new looks and more with their game-day apparel.

Here are some of the best outfits across the college gridiron:

Rarely seen ensembles

LSU faces Louisiana-Monroe this week, and the Tigers are bringing out some popular threads for the occasion. LSU swapped the traditional yellow/white/yellow home combination for its white/purple/white ensemble. The team last wore this outfit in 2019 against Vanderbilt.

Changing it up on Saturday night 🥶 pic.twitter.com/iaE9aNvZTw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 16, 2021

Virginia Tech revives an old look, wearing a maroon/white/maroon outfit for the first time in three years. This wardrobe selection has treated the Hokies well in the past, holding a 34-30 record in this color combo since 1987, according to the school's site.

See what we're wearing Saturday 👇



(» @CoxComm) — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) November 19, 2021

Gray is the color of choice for the No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs this week, with maroon acting as the accent hue. It's the second gray jersey in the program's history; the other was worn in 2018, per HailStateUniforms.

Time to throw it back

Oregon State honors its Fiesta Bowl team from 2001 for its throwback threads this week with the orange shadow behind the numbers, the beaver logo on both sides of the helmet and the orange collar on the jersey.

The Troy Trojans' uniform this week features an oversize decal, the first time the squad is using such a logo on their helmet. The player's number is also on the helmet, something that hasn't happened since 1966. Plus, the Trojans had the help of some cute friends to help them decide their fit this weekend.

🖍️ We called in some reinforcements this week to help pick the combo ... thanks to the coaches' kids for their help🤗#OurTime | #OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/NWXJanKxui — Troy Trojans Football (@TroyTrojansFB) November 18, 2021

New combinations

No. 23 Utah's uniforms are inspired by the USS Salt Lake City, a heavy war cruiser used during World War II. This cruiser fought in the most combat engagements of the WWII Pacific fleet, and the hand-crafted helmet design depicts one of those epic battles at sea, according to the team video.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are debuting a new combination against Oregon State, deciding on a maroon/white/black look. The helmet is the standout piece, featuring the school's iconic logo and the player's number on the left side.

No. 11 Baylor will have a fresh look for its date with Kansas State, going with a green/white/green ensemble on Saturday.

Helmet heat

No. 15 UTSA unveiled a new helmet this week, featuring a glossy finish to its logo and "210" on the left side representing San Antonio's area code.

UCF is using its headgear to honor the armed forces for its Military Appreciation Day. All six branches are represented on the center stripe, and each player will have the option to choose which branch goes on the back collar of the helmet.

No. 12 Ole Miss has its vintage lids ready for its matchup against Vanderbilt. The Rebels will wear their powder blue throwback helmets with the number of the player on the right side. It's the first time this headgear has been worn since 2019, and the squad will complete the look with navy jerseys and gray pants.