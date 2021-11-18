Ohio State announced backup quarterback Jack Miller has been reinstated to the team after a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Miller was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol the morning of Nov. 5 for driving in marked lanes. At the time, Miller refused a Breathalyzer test, was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and was released the same day.

Originally, Miller was suspended for the incident. After the charge was reduced to a traffic violation and he fulfilled his obligations, and given that the case is now closed, the Buckeyes reinstated Miller to the team.

Miller has attempted 14 passes this season, completing seven for 101 yards. He was dressed for Ohio State's game against Penn State on Oct. 30 and went through warm-ups with starter C.J. Stroud and backups Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers.