Best signs from College GameDay at Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Big Ten powers and College Football Playoff hopefuls Michigan State and Ohio State face off in Week 12 on Saturday. College GameDay returns to one of its frequent haunts -- Columbus, Ohio, for the game.
Since losing to No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State has had one of the nation's best offenses. It leads the nation in yards per play (8.03), scoring (46.3 points per game) and total yards (550.4 yards per game). The Buckeyes have 93 plays of 20 yards or longer. The No. 7 Spartans were in the top four in the first playoff rankings of the season, but fell out after losing to Purdue on Nov. 6.
Elsewhere, the Ducks get a stiff road test at No. 23 Utah, and No. 2 Alabama hosts three-loss Arkansas.
Here are the best signs from the crowd in Columbus:
Thicc Six Forever— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 20, 2021
cc: @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/mIrwoTUiSd
We like to think we're worth it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UDsVvc5DeE— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 20, 2021
A billion is a lot pic.twitter.com/RprytmQCp6— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 20, 2021
Not the family tree 😩 pic.twitter.com/XPdVROkB1m— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 20, 2021