Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral appears to have already made the decision to turn pro following the season.

The junior from California tweeted a lengthy message on Friday night, thanking "Rebel Nation" and calling Saturday's matchup against Vanderbilt "my final game at The Vaught," a reference to Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"Thank you Ole Miss, and my brothers and I look forward to finishing this journey with Rebel Pride," Corral wrote.

Ole Miss Forever.

Thank you for taking a chance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0iHQFReOt — M A T T Y (@corral_matt) November 20, 2021

ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay lists Corral as his third highest-rated quarterback, and his No. 26 overall prospect.

Despite battling an ankle injury for much of the season, Corral has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country, responsible for 27 touchdowns -- 17 passing and 10 rushing -- which is 15th most in the FBS.

Corral, who is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, is completing 66.7% of his passes this season. He has thrown only two interceptions.

Ole Miss, which climbed to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week, wraps up the regular season on the road at Mississippi State on Nov. 25.