CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina star quarterback Sam Howell will miss Saturday's home finale against Wofford with an upper-body injury.

The junior, who didn't dress for the game, suffered the injury in last week's overtime loss at No. 20 Pittsburgh. It is the first time that Howell has missed a game in his college career.

Howell, who is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect for the NFL draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., went through Senior Day pregame festivities.

Howell has been mum about his future plans, though coach Mack Brown said Monday that it'd be Howell's final home game.

Sophomore Jacolby Criswell and freshman Drake Maye are expected to see plenty of reps in Howell's absence, with Criswell starting for the Tar Heels (5-5) against FCS Wofford.

Howell is expected to be ready for next week's finale at No. 25 N.C. State.