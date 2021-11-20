Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud flings a 43-yard touchdown to Chris Olave, their second TD connection of the game. (0:47)

Wide receiver Chris Olave broke the Ohio State career receiving touchdown record Saturday when he caught a 43-yard pass from C.J. Stroud against Michigan State.

With the score, Olave has 35 career touchdown receptions, one better than David Boston's previous record.

Olave was honored with the other seniors on the team before the game and caught two touchdowns in the first quarter to set the record. His 13 touchdown receptions in 2021 leads among all receivers and bests his previous season high of 12 in 2019.

He is ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver on Mel Kiper's big board of prospects for the upcoming NFL draft.