Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers broke Dak Prescott's school single-season passing records for yards and touchdowns in the first quarter against Tennessee State on Saturday.

Rogers threw his record-setting 30th touchdown of the season with 11:28 left in the quarter to Austin Williams to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead. On their second possession, Rogers broke the yardage record with an 8-yard completion to Jamire Calvin.

The Bulldogs would finish that drive with another touchdown to go ahead 14-0.

Rogers came into Saturday's game having completed 75.7% of his passes this season with 3,722 yards (second in FBS), 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.